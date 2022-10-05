Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40 and a beta of 2.48. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.86.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

