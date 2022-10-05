Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 59,411 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 59,411 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

