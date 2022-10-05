Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 598 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $490.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.15 and its 200 day moving average is $467.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

