Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,513 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

