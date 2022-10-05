Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 675 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $360.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

