Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 8,009 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware stock opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

