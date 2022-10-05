Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.