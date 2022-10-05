Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,057 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.3 %

PM stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

