Thor Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Thor Industries Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $73.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

