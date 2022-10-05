Thorstarter Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.07 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $35,229.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s launch date was June 19th, 2021. Thorstarter’s total supply is 661,416,994 coins. Thorstarter’s official website is thorstarter.org. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSTARTER uses $XRUNE as a settlement currency between new projects (IDOs) and THORChain’s active pools. $XRUNE: $RUNE pool in THORChain acts as a “Liquidity relayer” between short-tail and long-tail assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.