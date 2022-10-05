Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches One Day Volume of $198,893.00

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $113.23 million and $198,893.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.6193127 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $775,109.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

