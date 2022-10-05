Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 97,043 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 294,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 834,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 127,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

