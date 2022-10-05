Tiger King (TKING) Price Down 20.8% This Week

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tiger King has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Tiger King’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tiger King’s official website is tiger-king.org.

Tiger King Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto-sphere. Born originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as TIGERFORCES) have focused their attention both on supporting members of the community and these wild animals.$TKING is available as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.