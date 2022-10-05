Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.03.
Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Featured Stories
