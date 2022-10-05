TNC Coin Market Capitalization Tops $6.53 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $563,197.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet.As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

