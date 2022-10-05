TokenSwap (TP) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week

TokenSwap (TP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. TokenSwap has a total market cap of $110,858.00 and $17,306.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TokenSwap Coin Profile

TokenSwap’s genesis date was May 29th, 2021. TokenSwap’s total supply is 739,050,006 coins. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. The official website for TokenSwap is tokenswap.info/#. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenswap is a Uniswap set up on the Whitecoin (XWC) chain, but the difference is that the mechanism of token incentives is added on Tokenswap, and the holders of TP tokens can also enjoy the rights and benefits of governing the whole ecology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

