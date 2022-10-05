Tokyo AU (TOKAU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.50 Million

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Tokyo AU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tokyo AU has traded down 1% against the dollar. Tokyo AU has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $117,674.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tokyo AU Profile

Tokyo AU (CRYPTO:TOKAU) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Tokyo AU’s official website is tokau.io/en. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokyo AU Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokyo AU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokyo AU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

