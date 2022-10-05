Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $142.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 65.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth $307,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

