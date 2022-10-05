TouchCon (TOC) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market cap of $493,705.75 and approximately $2,777.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00144663 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01779668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers).”

