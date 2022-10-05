Tranchess Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $78.30 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess launched on June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tranchess is tranchess.com.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

