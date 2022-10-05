Transcodium Market Capitalization Hits $35,207.59 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $35,207.59 and $4.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.