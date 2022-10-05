Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) were up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 218,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,080,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.