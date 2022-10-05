TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Reaches One Day Volume of $135,816.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $58,087.02 and $135,816.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 123,136,931 coins. TRAVA.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @trava_finance.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRAVA.FINANCE (or TRAVA) is a decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. TRAVA.FINANCE offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA.FINANCE is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and allows for lending with BSC tokens first; we then enable cross-chain lending with various tokens on Ethereum and other blockchain networks. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | Medium | LinkedIn | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAVA.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAVA.FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAVA.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

