Travala.com Price Down 2.1% This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003826 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $47.09 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,228,716 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform.

Travala.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry.Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon].”

