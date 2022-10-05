Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,291 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $33,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after buying an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after purchasing an additional 554,794 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of TRMB opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

