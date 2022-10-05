Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.