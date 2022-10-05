Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
