Trinity Network Credit Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $132,131.71 and $45,467.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trinity Network Credit is an NEO-based token that will power the Trinity platform. The platform aims to provide a series of solutions, such as protocol layer, pluggable services, customizable services, free basic services, and incentives for value-added service providers to adopt a state channel technology as an off-chain scaling solution for Neo.The official Trinity Network Credit ticker is “TNC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

