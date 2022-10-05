TriumphX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $121,068.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $121,068.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003225 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TriumphX is triumphx.io.

TriumphX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

