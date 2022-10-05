TROY Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (TROY)

TROY (TROY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $36.70 million and $1.25 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was December 16th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com.

Buying and Selling TROY

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.