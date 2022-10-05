TrueFeedBack Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,383.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $1.38 million and $52,383.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.42 or 1.00084178 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002970 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00063285 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,430,200 tokens. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is truefeedbackio.medium.com. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedback.io. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @truefeedback_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFeedBack has a current supply of 4,663,481,447 with 3,661,430,200.1617894 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFeedBack is 0.0003871 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $48,278.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.truefeedback.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

