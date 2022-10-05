TruePNL Price Hits $0.0298 on Top Exchanges (PNL)

TruePNL (PNL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. TruePNL has a total market cap of $880,883.00 and approximately $9,013.00 worth of TruePNL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TruePNL has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TruePNL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TruePNL

TruePNL’s launch date was May 16th, 2021. TruePNL’s total supply is 29,520,194 coins. TruePNL’s official Twitter account is @truepnl. The official website for TruePNL is truepnl.com.

TruePNL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Da-Fi is engineering its own de-fi gateway to reach PayPay level scale, featuring OpenZeppelin Upgradeable Contracts, ZKSync enabled 9k -20k tps, 75% reduction in gas cost, Polkadot injected interoperability and variations of Yearn.Finance Vault & Protocol Git repos.TruePNL builds on-/off-chain financial products for retail investors to achieve a beautiful and transparent investment experience.$PNL is designed as a native token of the TruePNL platform.”

