Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.40. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.73 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

