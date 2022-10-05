Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.94 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

