Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 777,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $31,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

