Truist Financial Corp Has $23.72 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.