Truist Financial Corp Has $32.87 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,998 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $32,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

