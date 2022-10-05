Truist Financial Corp Purchases 48,874 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,869,000 after buying an additional 530,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

