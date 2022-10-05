Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,400 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $35,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

