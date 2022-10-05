Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,000 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

