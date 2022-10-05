Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $48.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCNNF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

