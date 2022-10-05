Trumpcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $867.00 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.