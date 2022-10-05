Trustpad Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million (TPAD)

Trustpad (TPAD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Trustpad has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $76,761.00 worth of Trustpad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trustpad has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Trustpad coin can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004575 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.01589439 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TPAD is a coin. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Trustpad’s total supply is 97,848,770 coins. Trustpad’s official Twitter account is @trustPad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustPad is a decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform enabling projects to raise capital and promise safety to early-stage investors. Stake TrustPad tokens to get priority access to promising projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trustpad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trustpad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trustpad using one of the exchanges listed above.

