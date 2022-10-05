TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Cap of $6.02 Million

TrustVerse (TRV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $72,523.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse’s launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io/#. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.