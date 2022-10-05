TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.2% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 101,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.0% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

