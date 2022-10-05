Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.57

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and traded as low as $47.15. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 717 shares changing hands.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
