Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.57

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and traded as low as $47.15. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 717 shares changing hands.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.