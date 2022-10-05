TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52 on October 26th

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50.

TTEC has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TTEC to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

TTEC stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. TTEC has a 12 month low of $43.98 and a 12 month high of $103.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in TTEC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

