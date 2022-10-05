TurtleCoin Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $278,823.91 and approximately $131,790.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001541 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,133,911,476 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe..”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

