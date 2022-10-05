TurtleNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $129,826.33 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $129,826.33 and approximately $44.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00064266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00029991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007704 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

