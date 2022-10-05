Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of TWIN stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
