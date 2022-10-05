Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 9.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.