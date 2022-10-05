Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Performance
Shares of TWIN stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.20.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Twin Disc
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.